Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

WNEB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Western New England Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.33.

WNEB stock opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 16.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 75.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

