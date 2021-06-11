Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.67 Million

Equities analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will post $69.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.63 million and the lowest is $64.70 million. Westport Fuel Systems reported sales of $35.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year sales of $345.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $343.16 million to $347.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $415.75 million, with estimates ranging from $406.90 million to $424.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 1,515.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth about $83,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth about $93,000. 25.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,943. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.79 and a beta of 2.22. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.66.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

