WHALE Price Reaches $10.27 (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. WHALE has a market cap of $60.23 million and $344,368.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WHALE has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.27 or 0.00027662 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00055723 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00158352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.22 or 0.00189088 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $405.97 or 0.01093132 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,057.16 or 0.99781745 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002711 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,862,482 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

