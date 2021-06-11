Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC Takes $8.55 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,545,000. CrowdStrike comprises 1.8% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $802,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 353,433 shares of company stock valued at $71,446,901. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.88.

Shares of CRWD traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.73. The company had a trading volume of 128,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,981. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.05 and a twelve month high of $251.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.95. The stock has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.50 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

