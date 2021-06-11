Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Willdan Group worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Willdan Group by 277.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Shares of WLDN opened at $38.89 on Friday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $54.99. The company has a market cap of $486.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $79.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.88 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Willdan Group news, COO Daniel Chow sold 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $41,229.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487,487.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $314,284.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,474 shares of company stock worth $2,464,227. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

WLDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.