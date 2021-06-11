William Blair Comments on Stitch Fix, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Stitch Fix in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.60). William Blair also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.30.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $63.03 on Thursday. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.63 and a beta of 2.04.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 4.97%.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $2,360,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $423,004.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 238,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,942,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 434,093 shares of company stock worth $21,090,607 over the last three months. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

