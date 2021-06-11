William C. Trimble Sells 9,000 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $25.79.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,305,000 after acquiring an additional 756,345 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 600,173 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $13,256,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $11,908,000. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,954,000 after buying an additional 472,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

