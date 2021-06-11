Wizz Air’s (WIZZ) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 3,575 ($46.71) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,788 ($75.62) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,880 ($63.76) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wizz Air presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,754.07 ($62.11).

Shares of WIZZ opened at GBX 4,723 ($61.71) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.27. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of GBX 2,950 ($38.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,784.48. The stock has a market cap of £4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21.

In other Wizz Air news, insider William Franke sold 5,905,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,200 ($67.94), for a total value of £307,080,228 ($401,202,283.77).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

