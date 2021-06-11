World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Receives $56.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.92.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WWE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cfra lowered World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

In related news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $2,063,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 170.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WWE traded down $2.33 on Friday, hitting $62.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.50.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

