World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Stock Price Down 4.9%

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)’s share price traded down 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $61.73 and last traded at $61.73. 7,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,088,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.05.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.60 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $2,063,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

