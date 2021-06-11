XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for XPeng in a report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.95). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for XPeng’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nomura Instinet began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. VTB Capital raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.28.

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.48. XPeng has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.83.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. XPeng’s quarterly revenue was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in XPeng by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

