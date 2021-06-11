XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) CEO S Jacobs Bradley Sells 71,256 Shares of Stock

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $10,221,673.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,574,825.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

S Jacobs Bradley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

On Thursday, May 13th, S Jacobs Bradley sold 52,363 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.23, for a total transaction of $7,499,952.49.

On Tuesday, April 27th, S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $8,385,012.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total value of $6,695,654.56.

XPO opened at $145.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.84. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.69 and a 52-week high of $151.22.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

XPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.