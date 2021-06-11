XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Acquired by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 3.8% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 54,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $6,461,343.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,705,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,211,700,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $10,221,673.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,574,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 705,818 shares of company stock worth $95,520,532 in the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XPO opened at $145.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.18. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.69 and a fifty-two week high of $151.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.84.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XPO. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.65.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

