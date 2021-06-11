Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.46

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.46 and last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 7622 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

A number of research analysts recently commented on YZCAY shares. HSBC downgraded Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.94.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

