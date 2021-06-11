Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) versus Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) and Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alpha Metallurgical Resources and Yanzhou Coal Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Metallurgical Resources $1.42 billion 0.31 -$446.90 million ($1.59) -15.03 Yanzhou Coal Mining $10.93 billion 0.65 $1.44 billion N/A N/A

Yanzhou Coal Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Metallurgical Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yanzhou Coal Mining has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and Yanzhou Coal Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Metallurgical Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Yanzhou Coal Mining 2 0 0 0 1.00

Alpha Metallurgical Resources currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 35.84%. Given Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alpha Metallurgical Resources is more favorable than Yanzhou Coal Mining.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.2% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Yanzhou Coal Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Metallurgical Resources and Yanzhou Coal Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Metallurgical Resources -28.90% -75.00% -11.51% Yanzhou Coal Mining N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Yanzhou Coal Mining beats Alpha Metallurgical Resources on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia. The CAPP – Thermal segments operates one active mine and one preparation plant in West Virginia. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. in February 2021. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Bristol, Tennessee.

About Yanzhou Coal Mining

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral. The company also manufactures, installs, repairs, and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and electrical equipment. In addition, it provides railway, river, and lakes transportation services; and sells construction materials. Further, the company is involved in the wholesale of coal and non-ferrous metals; house and financial leasing; logistics storage and leasing; development of charcoal products; LTCC technology development and equipment rental operations; manufacturing and sale of cable and rubber products; and production and processing of steel engineering components. Additionally, it provides underground mines management; mining materials testing; equity investment fund and corporate asset management, investment advisory and management, foreign investment fund, import and export, and international trading; solar and wind power, and production management; educational software development and event planning; and coal mining technology development, transfer, and consultation services. The company is also involved in the processing, production, and sale of FischerTropsch synthesis catalyst, composite pipe, and plastic profile products; provision of real estate development and operation, property management, garden greening engineering, and sewage treatment and rental housing agency services; and issuing subordinated capital notes. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Zoucheng, the People's Republic of China. Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited is a subsidiary of Yankuang Group Corporation Limited.

