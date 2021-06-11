Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,778 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 96,215 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $13,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yelp by 531.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YELP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.05.

Yelp stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.54. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -263.05 and a beta of 1.85.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $697,439.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $138,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,039,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,620. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

