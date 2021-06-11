YOU COIN Price Tops $0.0084 on Major Exchanges (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 11th. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YOU COIN has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00061758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00022578 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.18 or 0.00837057 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00046102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00087538 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

