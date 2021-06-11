Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.70. BorgWarner reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 692.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BorgWarner.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $939,192.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,416.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 255,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,579,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 115,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 84,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.91. 1,113,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,992. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $31.87 and a 12 month high of $55.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BorgWarner (BWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.