Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Will Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will announce earnings per share of $1.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. Crane posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

NYSE CR traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.06. The stock had a trading volume of 225,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,757. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.01. Crane has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $495,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

