Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $208.60 Million

Brokerages expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report $208.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $210.46 million and the lowest is $207.92 million. Criteo posted sales of $179.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year sales of $877.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $862.04 million to $896.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $904.92 million, with estimates ranging from $880.00 million to $945.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie raised shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

CRTO stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,060. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.10. Criteo has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $44.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.77.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,283 shares of company stock worth $2,147,633. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Criteo by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Criteo by 845.9% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Criteo by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

