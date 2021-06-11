Zacks: Analysts Expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) will announce earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.36). Avadel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09.

AVDL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,495,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,560,000 after purchasing an additional 603,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $3,898,000. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $5,226,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 955,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 435,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $2,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

AVDL opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 26.57 and a current ratio of 26.57. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07. The stock has a market cap of $469.07 million, a PE ratio of -61.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

