Zacks: Analysts Expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.47. Lumen Technologies also posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUMN traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $15.11. 76,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,745,506. Lumen Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

