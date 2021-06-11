Zacks: Analysts Expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Analysts expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to announce sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings. NCR posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full year sales of $7.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $7.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NCR shares. Benchmark increased their price target on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NCR by 15.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 71,491 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 3.1% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the first quarter valued at about $632,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 1,328.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 81,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in NCR by 823.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 187,183 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NCR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.60. 18,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,755. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.00. NCR has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.20 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

