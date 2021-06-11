Zacks: Analysts Expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to Post $0.26 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.33. Plains All American Pipeline posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plains All American Pipeline.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.41.

Shares of PAA stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $12.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,970,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820,561. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 2.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 44,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,071 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7,973.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,224,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,943,000 after buying an additional 28,862,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,022,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,304,000 after buying an additional 16,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.