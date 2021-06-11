Zacks: Analysts Expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.15. Twitter posted earnings of ($1.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 105%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%.

Several research firms recently commented on TWTR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global raised shares of Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.34. The company had a trading volume of 298,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,573,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Twitter has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.45. The stock has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of -51.62 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $144,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,787 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,231. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Twitter by 22.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,019,000 after buying an additional 64,621 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Twitter by 142.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after buying an additional 101,222 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Twitter by 16.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after buying an additional 26,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

