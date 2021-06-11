Zacks: Analysts Expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. WisdomTree Investments posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

WETF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,679. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.65. WisdomTree Investments has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WETF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,233,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,235 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,192,000 after buying an additional 2,030,232 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,052,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,139,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,374,000 after purchasing an additional 223,472 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

