Zacks: Analysts Expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will report earnings per share of ($0.69) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the lowest is ($0.74). Xencor posted earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.07) to ($1.79). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.29. The stock had a trading volume of 353,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,006. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 0.65. Xencor has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Xencor by 716.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xencor by 3,364.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xencor by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Xencor during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Xencor during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

