Zacks: Analysts Expect Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) will report earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.73). Yumanity Therapeutics reported earnings of ($3.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to ($3.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($5.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.59) to ($4.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yumanity Therapeutics.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

Several research analysts have commented on YMTX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMTX. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000.

NASDAQ YMTX traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.08. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,876. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yumanity Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases.

