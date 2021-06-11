Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) to Announce $0.54 EPS

Brokerages predict that Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Altabancorp posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Altabancorp.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 32.29%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALTA shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,706,000 after buying an additional 95,779 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 990,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,648,000 after buying an additional 16,964 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 488,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,525,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 297,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,492,000 after buying an additional 12,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTA stock opened at $44.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.96. Altabancorp has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $47.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.20%.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altabancorp (ALTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.