Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Clean Harbors reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

CLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $84,930.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,054. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after buying an additional 12,569 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,064,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,991,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after buying an additional 14,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,735. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.81. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $52.22 and a 12 month high of $96.47.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

