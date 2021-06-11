Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.07). MediWound also reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. MediWound had a negative net margin of 41.37% and a negative return on equity of 125.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million.

MDWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MediWound has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 4th quarter worth $982,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MediWound by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 18,390 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in MediWound by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 337,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 82,050 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MediWound during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 249,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35,707 shares during the last quarter. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDWD traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 336,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,586. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $122.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.52. MediWound has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $6.07.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

