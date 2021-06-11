Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.32. TTM Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

In other news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $98,044.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,800 shares of company stock worth $1,482,934 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 692,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $577,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 600,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 199,796 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $871,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,097,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after acquiring an additional 90,410 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TTMI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,780. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.65.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.