Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. US Ecology reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 312.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $228.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.30 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in US Ecology by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,024,000 after purchasing an additional 310,485 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in US Ecology in the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Ecology in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in US Ecology by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,613,000 after purchasing an additional 272,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECOL remained flat at $$37.08 during midday trading on Friday. 906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,442. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.13. US Ecology has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

