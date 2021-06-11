Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. American Campus Communities also reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Campus Communities.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

ACC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,618. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,217.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $49.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.95%.

In related news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACC. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,393,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,884 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,528,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 985,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,563,000 after acquiring an additional 671,188 shares in the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. grew its position in American Campus Communities by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 945,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,796,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in American Campus Communities by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 676,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,724,000 after acquiring an additional 429,910 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Campus Communities (ACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.