Zacks: Brokerages Expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $213.34 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will announce sales of $213.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $201.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $225.18 million. Coeur Mining posted sales of $154.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year sales of $884.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $867.80 million to $899.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $945.00 million, with estimates ranging from $913.00 million to $976.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDE. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 162,639 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Coeur Mining by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 164,763 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 278,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.80. The stock had a trading volume of 80,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,419. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

