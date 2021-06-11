Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) to report sales of $23.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.00 million and the highest is $26.11 million. Quanterix reported sales of $13.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year sales of $100.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $96.30 million to $108.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $126.53 million, with estimates ranging from $120.50 million to $138.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%.

QTRX has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

QTRX stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.52. 358,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,198. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -70.02 and a beta of 1.53. Quanterix has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $92.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.46.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $97,286.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,455. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Quanterix by 273.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,300,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,014,000 after purchasing an additional 952,141 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Quanterix by 63.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,103,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,966,000 after purchasing an additional 817,697 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quanterix by 1,135.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after purchasing an additional 646,145 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Quanterix during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,054,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quanterix by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,955,000 after purchasing an additional 466,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

