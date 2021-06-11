Zacks: Brokerages Expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will post ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). TransAct Technologies reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TACT shares. TheStreet raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th.

Shares of TACT stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68. The company has a market cap of $121.83 million, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACT. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,229,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 388,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 195,795 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,027,000. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $923,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TransAct Technologies by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 136,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 79,720 shares during the period. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

