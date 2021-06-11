Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) to Hold

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $869.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.56. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.66 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth $10,676,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,976,000 after buying an additional 620,550 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth $3,358,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 576,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 393,410 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 86.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 696,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 321,965 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

