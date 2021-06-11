Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) to Hold

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Huntsman for the second quarter have been stable over the past month. The company benefits from its investment in downstream businesses and differentiated product innovation. It is committed to expand its downstream specialty and formulation businesses. It is also shifting its methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) business from components to differentiated systems that have higher margins. Acquisitions are also expected to offer significant synergies. Moreover, Huntsman is committed to reduce debt using strong cash flows. However, margins and volumes in the Advanced Materials unit are expected to remain under pressure due to weakness in aerospace. The company is also seeing pressure on ethylene amines volumes and margins. Costs associated with turnarounds are also likely to weigh on Polyurethanes margins.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HUN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.53.

Shares of NYSE HUN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.21. The stock had a trading volume of 14,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,800. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 258.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

