Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) to Hold

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Research analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrea Petro acquired 4,750 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the 4th quarter worth $398,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,540,000 after purchasing an additional 152,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

