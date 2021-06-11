Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) to Hold

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

UVE opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.08. Universal Insurance has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $20.85.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $262.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.49 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. Research analysts forecast that Universal Insurance will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 29.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 337,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 76,530 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth $215,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 120.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 39,230 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 11.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

