Zacks Investment Research Lowers Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Diana Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday. Clarkson Capital lifted their target price on Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diana Shipping presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Shares of DSX opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $473.24 million, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 19.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 896,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 393.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 152,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 121,820 shares during the period. 22.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diana Shipping (DSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.