Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) to Buy

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research's target price points to a potential upside of 14.14% from the company's previous close.

According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on ARLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE:ARLO opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. Arlo Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $551.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.38.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. Equities analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 635 shares of company stock worth $4,209 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 576.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 234,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 200,200 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 14,443 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 27,306 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

