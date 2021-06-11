Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) to Strong-Buy

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $215.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Carlisle is poised to benefit from strength in the U.S. reroofing end markets along with acquired assets. Strength in the medical business and its initiatives to enhance capabilities at the medical technologies platform bode well. Its focus on product launches and an improved outlook for industrial capital spending are likely to be beneficial. Cost savings from the Carlisle Operating System and enhanced operational efficiencies are likely to boost its competency. Its shareholder-friendly policies will work in its favor. The company hiked its quarterly dividend rate in August 2020. In the past three months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, softness in commercial aerospace end market remains a major concern. Owing to international exposure, its overseas business is susceptible to geopolitical issues and currency fluctuations.”

CSL has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $187.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $109.72 and a 12 month high of $197.21.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

