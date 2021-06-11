Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) to Hold

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. 86 Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. DouYu International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Shares of DouYu International stock opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 133.86 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DouYu International will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in DouYu International by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,897,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,354 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DouYu International by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,260,000 after acquiring an additional 348,559 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DouYu International by 324.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,573,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,657 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth $39,228,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in DouYu International by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,293,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,745 shares in the last quarter. 30.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

