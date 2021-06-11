Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SFL (NYSE:SFL) to Buy

SFL (NYSE:SFL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.75 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

SFL opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.55. SFL has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $10.42.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 23.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SFL will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SFL by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 134,143 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

