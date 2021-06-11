Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) to Hold

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “

WWLNF stock opened at $82.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Worldline has a 1-year low of $67.17 and a 1-year high of $98.40.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

