Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Zedge had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 25.25%.

NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,191. Zedge has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $194.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Zedge from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Zedge from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

In other news, CFO Yi Tsai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $153,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $153,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zedge stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) by 936.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Zedge worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

