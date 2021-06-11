ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Tops $0.70 on Exchanges

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $137.64 million and $4.72 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001896 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00059103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.91 or 0.00168384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.27 or 0.00196557 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $429.92 or 0.01169273 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,814.20 or 1.00124258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002705 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

