Zuflo Coin (ZFL) Reaches Market Cap of $31,452.15

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One Zuflo Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Zuflo Coin has a market cap of $31,452.15 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zuflo Coin has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zuflo Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00061170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00022254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.10 or 0.00825677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00087144 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00045206 BTC.

Zuflo Coin Coin Profile

Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is a coin. Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 coins. Zuflo Coin’s official Twitter account is @Zed_Xe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zuflo Coin’s official website is www.zedxe.com . Zuflo Coin’s official message board is www.zedxe.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is the native ERC20 Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the ZedXe exchange. “

Buying and Selling Zuflo Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zuflo Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zuflo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zuflo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zuflo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.